East Point, GA
2153 Ivydale St
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

2153 Ivydale St

2153 Ivydale Street · No Longer Available
Location

2153 Ivydale Street, East Point, GA 30344
Ivydale

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 bath home in East Point! Newly painted! New carpet!

Requirements;

Credit of 600 plus.
Income of 3 times the rent.
Verifiable rental payment record of 2 years or more.
No criminal record.
No evictions

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2153 Ivydale St have any available units?
2153 Ivydale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 2153 Ivydale St currently offering any rent specials?
2153 Ivydale St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2153 Ivydale St pet-friendly?
No, 2153 Ivydale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2153 Ivydale St offer parking?
No, 2153 Ivydale St does not offer parking.
Does 2153 Ivydale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2153 Ivydale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2153 Ivydale St have a pool?
No, 2153 Ivydale St does not have a pool.
Does 2153 Ivydale St have accessible units?
No, 2153 Ivydale St does not have accessible units.
Does 2153 Ivydale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2153 Ivydale St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2153 Ivydale St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2153 Ivydale St does not have units with air conditioning.
