Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:47 PM

2134 Elinwood Drive

2134 Elinwood Drive · (770) 200-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2134 Elinwood Drive, East Point, GA 30344
DeLowe-Connally

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Elinwood Drive have any available units?
2134 Elinwood Drive has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2134 Elinwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Elinwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Elinwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 Elinwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2134 Elinwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2134 Elinwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2134 Elinwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 Elinwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Elinwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2134 Elinwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Elinwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2134 Elinwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Elinwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Elinwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 Elinwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 Elinwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
