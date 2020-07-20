All apartments in East Point
Last updated May 2 2019 at 8:43 AM

2066 Ben Hill Rd

2066 Ben Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2066 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA 30344
Conley Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Active Security Monitoring
Cable Ready
Fenced Yard
Granite Counter Tops
Hardwood Floors Throughout
Maple Cabinets
Maple Kitchen Cabinets
Matching Appliances
Modern Amenities
Modern Light Fixtures
Modern Vanities In Bathrooms
Security System Installed
Separate Dining
Separate Dining Room
Tile In Kitchen
Travertine Back Splash
Rooms and Interior
.Hardwood floors
.Balcony
Kitchen and Bath
.Dishwasher
Utilities and Extras
.Air conditioning
Lease Terms
.No pets
Security Deposit
. $1350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2066 Ben Hill Rd have any available units?
2066 Ben Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2066 Ben Hill Rd have?
Some of 2066 Ben Hill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 Ben Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2066 Ben Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2066 Ben Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2066 Ben Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 2066 Ben Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 2066 Ben Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2066 Ben Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2066 Ben Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2066 Ben Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 2066 Ben Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2066 Ben Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2066 Ben Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2066 Ben Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2066 Ben Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2066 Ben Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2066 Ben Hill Rd has units with air conditioning.
