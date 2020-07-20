2066 Ben Hill Road, East Point, GA 30344 Conley Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Active Security Monitoring Cable Ready Fenced Yard Granite Counter Tops Hardwood Floors Throughout Maple Cabinets Maple Kitchen Cabinets Matching Appliances Modern Amenities Modern Light Fixtures Modern Vanities In Bathrooms Security System Installed Separate Dining Separate Dining Room Tile In Kitchen Travertine Back Splash Rooms and Interior .Hardwood floors .Balcony Kitchen and Bath .Dishwasher Utilities and Extras .Air conditioning Lease Terms .No pets Security Deposit . $1350
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2066 Ben Hill Rd have any available units?
2066 Ben Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 2066 Ben Hill Rd have?
Some of 2066 Ben Hill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 Ben Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2066 Ben Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.