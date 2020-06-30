Rent Calculator
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM
1 of 26
1932 Neely Avenue
1932 Neely Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1932 Neely Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Conley Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1932 Neely Avenue have any available units?
1932 Neely Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
East Point, GA
.
What amenities does 1932 Neely Avenue have?
Some of 1932 Neely Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 1932 Neely Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1932 Neely Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 Neely Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1932 Neely Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 1932 Neely Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1932 Neely Avenue offers parking.
Does 1932 Neely Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 Neely Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 Neely Avenue have a pool?
No, 1932 Neely Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1932 Neely Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1932 Neely Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 Neely Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1932 Neely Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1932 Neely Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1932 Neely Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
