Home
East Point, GA
1932 Montrose Drive
1932 Montrose Drive
1932 Montrose Drive
Location
1932 Montrose Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Conley Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled with new appliances, refinished flooring, fresh paint, all double insulated windows, Sun porch that's ready to be called home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1932 Montrose Drive have any available units?
1932 Montrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
What amenities does 1932 Montrose Drive have?
Some of 1932 Montrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1932 Montrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1932 Montrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 Montrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1932 Montrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 1932 Montrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1932 Montrose Drive offers parking.
Does 1932 Montrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1932 Montrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 Montrose Drive have a pool?
No, 1932 Montrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1932 Montrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 1932 Montrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 Montrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1932 Montrose Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1932 Montrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1932 Montrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
