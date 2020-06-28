All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
1915 E Farris Avenue
1915 E Farris Avenue

1915 East Farris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1915 East Farris Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
**AVAILABLE NOW** 2ND MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE**MOVE IN BEFORE 11/30/2019 GET A $250 Gift CARD** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 85 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 E Farris Avenue have any available units?
1915 E Farris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1915 E Farris Avenue have?
Some of 1915 E Farris Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 E Farris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1915 E Farris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 E Farris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1915 E Farris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1915 E Farris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1915 E Farris Avenue offers parking.
Does 1915 E Farris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 E Farris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 E Farris Avenue have a pool?
No, 1915 E Farris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1915 E Farris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1915 E Farris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 E Farris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1915 E Farris Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1915 E Farris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1915 E Farris Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
