East Point, GA
1855 Dorsey Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1855 Dorsey Avenue

1855 Dorsey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1855 Dorsey Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Conley Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1855 Dorsey Avenue Available 03/15/19 Two Bed East Point Bungalow w/ Bonus Room & Hardwoods Throughout! - Pre-register for a self-showing and be notified when property becomes available!
Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/838285

This lovely Bungalow in East Point has three bedrooms and two baths featuring hardwood flooring, central heating and air conditioning, kitchen appliances, tiled bathrooms and a large, level backyard are some of the features you could enjoy in this house.

Schools: Conley Hills Elementary, Paul D. West Middle, Tri-Cities High

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $35 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1855 Dorsey is currently being rented for $955/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE3832690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Dorsey Avenue have any available units?
1855 Dorsey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 1855 Dorsey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Dorsey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Dorsey Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1855 Dorsey Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1855 Dorsey Avenue offer parking?
No, 1855 Dorsey Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1855 Dorsey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 Dorsey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Dorsey Avenue have a pool?
No, 1855 Dorsey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1855 Dorsey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1855 Dorsey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Dorsey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 Dorsey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 Dorsey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1855 Dorsey Avenue has units with air conditioning.
