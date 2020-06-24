Amenities

1855 Dorsey Avenue Available 03/15/19 Two Bed East Point Bungalow w/ Bonus Room & Hardwoods Throughout! - Pre-register for a self-showing and be notified when property becomes available!

Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/838285



This lovely Bungalow in East Point has three bedrooms and two baths featuring hardwood flooring, central heating and air conditioning, kitchen appliances, tiled bathrooms and a large, level backyard are some of the features you could enjoy in this house.



Schools: Conley Hills Elementary, Paul D. West Middle, Tri-Cities High



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $35 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

No open bankruptcies

Minimum Credit Score 550

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1855 Dorsey is currently being rented for $955/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies



(RLNE3832690)