East Point, GA
1831 Center Avenue
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1831 Center Avenue

1831 Center Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Center Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3 Bed 1 Bath in East Point!! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1017659

single-family home 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom this property is in a great location!

To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount (Please note: Child Support will not be accepted as verifiable income.)
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.
Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1831 Center Avenue is currently being rented for $995/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE5157587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Center Avenue have any available units?
1831 Center Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 1831 Center Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Center Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Center Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1831 Center Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1831 Center Avenue offer parking?
No, 1831 Center Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1831 Center Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Center Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Center Avenue have a pool?
No, 1831 Center Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Center Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1831 Center Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Center Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Center Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 Center Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 Center Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
