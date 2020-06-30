1717 West Taylor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

***Available Now*** Spacious corner unit 3BR 2.5BA home features a large dining room enough to seat 12! Enjoy the breakfast bar and family room fireplace and combined add'l dining area! A patio and secure shed for add'l storage and rear parking with back door access makes this a great East Point home - hurry, come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.