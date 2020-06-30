All apartments in East Point
1717 West Taylor Avenue
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:36 AM

1717 West Taylor Avenue

1717 Taylor Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Taylor Ave, East Point, GA 30344
Center Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
***Available Now*** Spacious corner unit 3BR 2.5BA home features a large dining room enough to seat 12! Enjoy the breakfast bar and family room fireplace and combined add'l dining area! A patio and secure shed for add'l storage and rear parking with back door access makes this a great East Point home - hurry, come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 West Taylor Avenue have any available units?
1717 West Taylor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1717 West Taylor Avenue have?
Some of 1717 West Taylor Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 West Taylor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1717 West Taylor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 West Taylor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1717 West Taylor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1717 West Taylor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1717 West Taylor Avenue offers parking.
Does 1717 West Taylor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 West Taylor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 West Taylor Avenue have a pool?
No, 1717 West Taylor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1717 West Taylor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1717 West Taylor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 West Taylor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 West Taylor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 West Taylor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 West Taylor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

