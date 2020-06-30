$1250.00/mo, $1250.00 security deposit. Call Abby at 310-422-0414. This property is managed by Lakesha Open house November 23rd 11am-1pm Clark 678-200-2245 & a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1637 Connally Dr have any available units?
1637 Connally Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 1637 Connally Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Connally Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.