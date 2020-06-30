All apartments in East Point
1637 Connally Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1637 Connally Drive, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
$1250.00/mo, $1250.00 security deposit. Call Abby at 310-422-0414. This property is managed by Lakesha Open house November 23rd 11am-1pm Clark 678-200-2245 & a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Connally Dr have any available units?
1637 Connally Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 1637 Connally Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Connally Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Connally Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1637 Connally Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1637 Connally Dr offer parking?
No, 1637 Connally Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1637 Connally Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Connally Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Connally Dr have a pool?
No, 1637 Connally Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Connally Dr have accessible units?
No, 1637 Connally Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Connally Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1637 Connally Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 Connally Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1637 Connally Dr has units with air conditioning.

