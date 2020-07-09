All apartments in East Point
East Point, GA
1465 Holcomb Avenue
1465 Holcomb Avenue

1465 Holcomb Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1465 Holcomb Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
East Washington

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home East Point. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1465 Holcomb Avenue have any available units?
1465 Holcomb Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1465 Holcomb Avenue have?
Some of 1465 Holcomb Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1465 Holcomb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1465 Holcomb Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1465 Holcomb Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1465 Holcomb Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1465 Holcomb Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1465 Holcomb Avenue offers parking.
Does 1465 Holcomb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1465 Holcomb Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1465 Holcomb Avenue have a pool?
No, 1465 Holcomb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1465 Holcomb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1465 Holcomb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1465 Holcomb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1465 Holcomb Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1465 Holcomb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1465 Holcomb Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

