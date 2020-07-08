1451 Fulton Avenue

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in East Point! Front Porch! Stainless steel appliances! Alarm System included ! Hardwood floors! Granite counter tops and back splash! His and hers vanities in the master bedroom ! Cozy back deck! Fenced backyard! Apply today this property wont last long. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
