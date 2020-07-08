All apartments in East Point
1451 Fulton Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1451 Fulton Avenue

1451 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1451 Fulton Avenue, East Point, GA 30344

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
alarm system
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease in East Point! Front Porch! Stainless steel appliances! Alarm System included ! Hardwood floors! Granite counter tops and back splash! His and hers vanities in the master bedroom ! Cozy back deck! Fenced backyard! Apply today this property wont last long.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 Fulton Avenue have any available units?
1451 Fulton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1451 Fulton Avenue have?
Some of 1451 Fulton Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 Fulton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1451 Fulton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 Fulton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1451 Fulton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1451 Fulton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1451 Fulton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1451 Fulton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1451 Fulton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 Fulton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1451 Fulton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1451 Fulton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1451 Fulton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 Fulton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1451 Fulton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1451 Fulton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1451 Fulton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

