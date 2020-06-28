All apartments in East Point
1430 Clermont Ave

Location

1430 Clermont Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Colonial Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location location! 2 bed, 1 full bath, brick exterior, hardwood floors, large yard, newly renovated, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 Clermont Ave have any available units?
1430 Clermont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 1430 Clermont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1430 Clermont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 Clermont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1430 Clermont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1430 Clermont Ave offer parking?
No, 1430 Clermont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1430 Clermont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 Clermont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 Clermont Ave have a pool?
No, 1430 Clermont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1430 Clermont Ave have accessible units?
No, 1430 Clermont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 Clermont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 Clermont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 Clermont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1430 Clermont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
