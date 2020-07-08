Rent Calculator
1409 Winburn Dr
1409 Winburn Dr
1409 Winburn Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1409 Winburn Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Monthly rent includes water, sewer and yard maintenance. Fireplace has been sealed and is decorative only. Just renovated, hard wood floors, ceramic bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1409 Winburn Dr have any available units?
1409 Winburn Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Point, GA
.
What amenities does 1409 Winburn Dr have?
Some of 1409 Winburn Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1409 Winburn Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Winburn Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Winburn Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Winburn Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Point
.
Does 1409 Winburn Dr offer parking?
No, 1409 Winburn Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Winburn Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Winburn Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Winburn Dr have a pool?
No, 1409 Winburn Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Winburn Dr have accessible units?
No, 1409 Winburn Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Winburn Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Winburn Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Winburn Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Winburn Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
