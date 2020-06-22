All apartments in East Point
1395 Vesta Terrace
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:14 AM

1395 Vesta Terrace

1395 Vesta Terrace · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1395 Vesta Terrace, East Point, GA 30344
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1395 Vesta Terrace have any available units?
1395 Vesta Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 1395 Vesta Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1395 Vesta Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1395 Vesta Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1395 Vesta Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1395 Vesta Terrace offer parking?
No, 1395 Vesta Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1395 Vesta Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1395 Vesta Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1395 Vesta Terrace have a pool?
No, 1395 Vesta Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1395 Vesta Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1395 Vesta Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1395 Vesta Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1395 Vesta Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1395 Vesta Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1395 Vesta Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
