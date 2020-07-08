All apartments in East Point
1345 Womack Ave
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:49 AM

1345 Womack Ave

1345 Womack Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Womack Avenue, East Point, GA 30344
Colonial Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Just renovate, ready to move in. Unit B

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Womack Ave have any available units?
1345 Womack Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1345 Womack Ave have?
Some of 1345 Womack Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Womack Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Womack Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Womack Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1345 Womack Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1345 Womack Ave offer parking?
No, 1345 Womack Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1345 Womack Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Womack Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Womack Ave have a pool?
No, 1345 Womack Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Womack Ave have accessible units?
No, 1345 Womack Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Womack Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 Womack Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 Womack Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 Womack Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

