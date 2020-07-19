All apartments in East Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1123 Glendale Dr

1123 Glendale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Glendale Dr, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
High end looking, recently renovated duplex near Brookdale Park in Jefferson Park. Available now. Open concept Living, Dining and Kitchen area. Carpeting thoughout main rooms with tiled kitchen and bath. Kitchen features tiled backsplash with glass tile accents, easy close drawers and cabinets, gas stove and refrigerator. Bath features tiled tub surround with glass tiled accents and newer vanity. Stackable washer and dryer located in closet off kitchen. Driveway parking. Cats are allowed with $350 half pet fee/half pet deposit. No dogs. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Glendale Dr have any available units?
1123 Glendale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
What amenities does 1123 Glendale Dr have?
Some of 1123 Glendale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Glendale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Glendale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Glendale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 Glendale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1123 Glendale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Glendale Dr offers parking.
Does 1123 Glendale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 Glendale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Glendale Dr have a pool?
No, 1123 Glendale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Glendale Dr have accessible units?
No, 1123 Glendale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Glendale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 Glendale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Glendale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1123 Glendale Dr has units with air conditioning.
