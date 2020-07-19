1123 Glendale Dr

Amenities
High end looking, recently renovated duplex near Brookdale Park in Jefferson Park. Available now. Open concept Living, Dining and Kitchen area. Carpeting thoughout main rooms with tiled kitchen and bath. Kitchen features tiled backsplash with glass tile accents, easy close drawers and cabinets, gas stove and refrigerator. Bath features tiled tub surround with glass tiled accents and newer vanity. Stackable washer and dryer located in closet off kitchen. Driveway parking. Cats are allowed with $350 half pet fee/half pet deposit. No dogs. No section 8.