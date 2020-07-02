All apartments in East Point
1099 Glendale Dr
1099 Glendale Dr

1099 Glendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1099 Glendale Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Jefferson Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home featuring hardwood flooring and unfinished basement. Close to Marta...Call today for more information...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 Glendale Dr have any available units?
1099 Glendale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Point, GA.
Is 1099 Glendale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1099 Glendale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 Glendale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1099 Glendale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Point.
Does 1099 Glendale Dr offer parking?
No, 1099 Glendale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1099 Glendale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1099 Glendale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 Glendale Dr have a pool?
No, 1099 Glendale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1099 Glendale Dr have accessible units?
No, 1099 Glendale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 Glendale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1099 Glendale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1099 Glendale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1099 Glendale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

