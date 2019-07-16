All apartments in East Newnan
91 Ashmore Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM

91 Ashmore Dr

91 Ashmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

91 Ashmore Drive, East Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Super Brick Ranch close to Hospital & interstate! Home is well cared for with lovely hardwood floors, appliances included! Agent must be present at showings. Call for appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91 Ashmore Dr have any available units?
91 Ashmore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 91 Ashmore Dr have?
Some of 91 Ashmore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91 Ashmore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
91 Ashmore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Ashmore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Newnan.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr offer parking?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr have a pool?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr have accessible units?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Ashmore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
