Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in East Newnan
Find more places like 91 Ashmore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Newnan, GA
/
91 Ashmore Dr
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:06 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
91 Ashmore Dr
91 Ashmore Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
91 Ashmore Drive, East Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Super Brick Ranch close to Hospital & interstate! Home is well cared for with lovely hardwood floors, appliances included! Agent must be present at showings. Call for appointment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 91 Ashmore Dr have any available units?
91 Ashmore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 91 Ashmore Dr have?
Some of 91 Ashmore Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 91 Ashmore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
91 Ashmore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91 Ashmore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Newnan
.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr offer parking?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr have a pool?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr have accessible units?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91 Ashmore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 91 Ashmore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 91 Ashmore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Columbus, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Smyrna, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
East Point, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Tyrone, GA
Fairburn, GA
Union City, GA
Fayetteville, GA
LaGrange, GA
Carrollton, GA
Villa Rica, GA
College Park, GA
Riverdale, GA
Irondale, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Forest Park, GA
Mableton, GA
Griffin, GA
Hapeville, GA
Austell, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Columbus State University
Georgia State University
LaGrange College
Life University