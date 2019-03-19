All apartments in East Newnan
105 Sunrise Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Sunrise Dr

105 Sunrise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

105 Sunrise Drive, East Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated, mint condition, 4 bed, 2 full baths, office/sun room, large private fenced yard, prime prime location to Ashley Park, Piedmont, CTCA, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

