All apartments in East Newnan
Find more places like 105 Sunrise Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Newnan, GA
/
105 Sunrise Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 Sunrise Dr
105 Sunrise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
105 Sunrise Drive, East Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated, mint condition, 4 bed, 2 full baths, office/sun room, large private fenced yard, prime prime location to Ashley Park, Piedmont, CTCA, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 Sunrise Dr have any available units?
105 Sunrise Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 105 Sunrise Dr have?
Some of 105 Sunrise Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 105 Sunrise Dr currently offering any rent specials?
105 Sunrise Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Sunrise Dr pet-friendly?
No, 105 Sunrise Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Newnan
.
Does 105 Sunrise Dr offer parking?
No, 105 Sunrise Dr does not offer parking.
Does 105 Sunrise Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Sunrise Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Sunrise Dr have a pool?
No, 105 Sunrise Dr does not have a pool.
Does 105 Sunrise Dr have accessible units?
No, 105 Sunrise Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Sunrise Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Sunrise Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Sunrise Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Sunrise Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
