55 Mulberry Bluff Drive

Live on the Intracoastal Waterway in the highly sought after private community off Dutch Island. This Hardcoat stucco house has 4130 sq ft of living space. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Huge master Bedroom on the main floor with large high end master bath. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Gourmet Kitchen , Private office area on main floor. Dutch Island offers: Security Gate House, Huge community dock with boatramp, Swimming pool, and tennis courts. Golf carts allowed. Extremely family oriented community. This is one you have to see to appreciate. Owner financing available.