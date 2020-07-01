All apartments in Dutch Island
Find more places like 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dutch Island, GA
/
55 Mulberry Bluff Drive
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

55 Mulberry Bluff Drive

55 Mulberry Bluff Drive · (912) 655-7555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

55 Mulberry Bluff Drive, Dutch Island, GA 31406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,320

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Live on the Intracoastal Waterway in the highly sought after private community off Dutch Island. This Hardcoat stucco house has 4130 sq ft of living space. 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Huge master Bedroom on the main floor with large high end master bath. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Gourmet Kitchen , Private office area on main floor. Dutch Island offers: Security Gate House, Huge community dock with boatramp, Swimming pool, and tennis courts. Golf carts allowed. Extremely family oriented community. This is one you have to see to appreciate. Owner financing available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive have any available units?
55 Mulberry Bluff Drive has a unit available for $3,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive have?
Some of 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
55 Mulberry Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutch Island.
Does 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive offer parking?
No, 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive does not offer parking.
Does 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive have a pool?
Yes, 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive has a pool.
Does 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive have accessible units?
No, 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 55 Mulberry Bluff Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GARidgeland, SCBloomingdale, GA
Port Royal, SCWalthourville, GAHinesville, GAHardeeville, SCWhitemarsh Island, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity