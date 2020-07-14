Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer. Centrally located yet offering the ease to unplug at a moment’s notice, let the greenery and open spaces of Riva transport you to your own oasis in the heart of Dunwoody. Get your nature fix on the Dunwoody Trail around the corner, exploring the vast trail system of the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area nearby, or simply enjoy the serenity of the outdoors from your own private balcony or patio. Our one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom apartments are all being completely renovated to provide the ultimate upgrade to tailored living in Dunwoody. Our large spacious floor plans include an open kitchen, bold modern finishes and many conveniences. Riva is Dunwoody apartment living at its finest.