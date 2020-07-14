All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like Riva.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
Riva
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

Riva

4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd · (330) 752-6245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit M03 · Avail. now

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1359 sqft

Unit M08 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1359 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit L07 · Avail. now

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1561 sqft

Unit L11 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1561 sqft

Unit I07 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1561 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riva.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer. Centrally located yet offering the ease to unplug at a moment’s notice, let the greenery and open spaces of Riva transport you to your own oasis in the heart of Dunwoody. Get your nature fix on the Dunwoody Trail around the corner, exploring the vast trail system of the Chattahoochee National Recreation Area nearby, or simply enjoy the serenity of the outdoors from your own private balcony or patio. Our one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom apartments are all being completely renovated to provide the ultimate upgrade to tailored living in Dunwoody. Our large spacious floor plans include an open kitchen, bold modern finishes and many conveniences. Riva is Dunwoody apartment living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riva have any available units?
Riva has 7 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riva have?
Some of Riva's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riva currently offering any rent specials?
Riva is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riva pet-friendly?
Yes, Riva is pet friendly.
Does Riva offer parking?
Yes, Riva offers parking.
Does Riva have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riva does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riva have a pool?
Yes, Riva has a pool.
Does Riva have accessible units?
No, Riva does not have accessible units.
Does Riva have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riva has units with dishwashers.
Does Riva have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riva has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Riva?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Apartments with PoolDunwoody Cheap Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity