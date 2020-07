Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage online portal cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system car charging cc payments clubhouse dog grooming area dog park e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe smoke-free community yoga

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Dunwoody's one, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature designer details like crown molding, built-in bookshelves and computer desks, oversized garden tubs and fireplaces.You'll find a perfect match for your lifestyle in our community amenities like our resort-style swimming pool, complete with a sundeck, a fitness center and barbecue area. Our perfect location is close to Interstate 285 and is just moments from Perimeter Mall, Buckhead and Midtown, as well as other popular dining and shopping venues. Please note that all floor plan availability is subject to change. Call for details.