Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive Perimeter is centrally located in the Perimeter in Atlanta, GA, making it convenient to visit the area's finest restaurants, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Within one mile of Perimeter Mall and the Dunwoody Transit Station, the community also offers easy freeway access to I-285 and GA 400. The entire community evokes a relaxed but social atmosphere with a centrally located clubhouse where you can enjoy a dip in the sparkling swimming pool, play racquetball, or exercise in the fully equipped fitness center. The spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are well designed to offer all the comforts of home. Our homes include upgraded interiors, fully equipped kitchens with refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves, and covered parking options. Arrive Perimeter is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.