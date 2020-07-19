Rent Calculator
Dunwoody, GA
/
5740 Mill Shire Ln
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5740 Mill Shire Ln
5740 Mill Shire Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5740 Mill Shire Lane, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Under construction. Do not approach house- Appt Only- owner has real estate license & mgt property. NO PETS. Application fee is $50 per adult (non-refundable)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5740 Mill Shire Ln have any available units?
5740 Mill Shire Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dunwoody, GA
.
What amenities does 5740 Mill Shire Ln have?
Some of 5740 Mill Shire Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5740 Mill Shire Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5740 Mill Shire Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 Mill Shire Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5740 Mill Shire Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dunwoody
.
Does 5740 Mill Shire Ln offer parking?
No, 5740 Mill Shire Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5740 Mill Shire Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5740 Mill Shire Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 Mill Shire Ln have a pool?
No, 5740 Mill Shire Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5740 Mill Shire Ln have accessible units?
No, 5740 Mill Shire Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 Mill Shire Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5740 Mill Shire Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 5740 Mill Shire Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5740 Mill Shire Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
