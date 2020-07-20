All apartments in Dunwoody
5663 Mill Shire Lane SE

5663 Mill Shire Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5663 Mill Shire Ln, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY RENOVATED!!TOP Dunwoody SCHOOLS - sought after AUSTIN ELEM - A NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON AWARD SCHOOL 2018 & awesome social MILL GLEN SD.Walk to Austin ES,Davis Academy, DUNWOODY shops & EZ interstate access. OPEN PLAN living w/designer kitchen w/ all SS appl & granite. French doors from sunny kit & dining to huge deck &awesome LEVEL FENCED PRIV b/yard.All new baths. Light filled den with FP.Neutral paint colors & HW floors.Loads of storage including addit built ins in master. Good CR only Non smok only, pet negot, OCCUPIED PLS MAKE APPOINTMENT TO VIEW. AVAIL 7/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE have any available units?
5663 Mill Shire Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE have?
Some of 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
5663 Mill Shire Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE is pet friendly.
Does 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE offers parking.
Does 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE have a pool?
No, 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5663 Mill Shire Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.
