5663 Mill Shire Lane SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULLY RENOVATED!!TOP Dunwoody SCHOOLS - sought after AUSTIN ELEM - A NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON AWARD SCHOOL 2018 & awesome social MILL GLEN SD.Walk to Austin ES,Davis Academy, DUNWOODY shops & EZ interstate access. OPEN PLAN living w/designer kitchen w/ all SS appl & granite. French doors from sunny kit & dining to huge deck &awesome LEVEL FENCED PRIV b/yard.All new baths. Light filled den with FP.Neutral paint colors & HW floors.Loads of storage including addit built ins in master. Good CR only Non smok only, pet negot, OCCUPIED PLS MAKE APPOINTMENT TO VIEW. AVAIL 7/1