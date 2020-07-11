All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 5291 Manhasset Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
5291 Manhasset Cove
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

5291 Manhasset Cove

5291 Manhasset Cove · (404) 513-5151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5291 Manhasset Cove, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2461 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
tennis court
Prime location! Professional photos coming asap and in person showings will not begin until July 21 when current tenant has vacated. Ideally lease shall begin August 1st. This 5 bedroom executive home has lots of charm and many modern upgrades. Crown moulding and hardwood floors throughout. Open plan kitchen, dining and family room. New SS appliances, tile floor, and hardwood cabinets; granite top island. Kitchen looks into a casual dining area and family room. Guest suite on main with full bathroom. Office/study room and separate living room. 2nd floor w/ Master BR with walk-in BA. All five bedrooms are large; can fit king size beds with plenty of closets and storage space. Basement is partially finished, carpeted, and includes extra storage; could be media room/fitness center/office. Huge deck for grilling/entertaining/morning coffees. Large fenced back yard w/ children's play set. Attached double garage with ample parking space on driveway. Close proximity to Dunwoody's top rated schools, Marta, Dunwoody Village, Perimeter Mall, Restaurants and many swim/tennis communities. Minimum 1 year lease. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5291 Manhasset Cove have any available units?
5291 Manhasset Cove has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5291 Manhasset Cove have?
Some of 5291 Manhasset Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5291 Manhasset Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5291 Manhasset Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5291 Manhasset Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 5291 Manhasset Cove is pet friendly.
Does 5291 Manhasset Cove offer parking?
Yes, 5291 Manhasset Cove offers parking.
Does 5291 Manhasset Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5291 Manhasset Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5291 Manhasset Cove have a pool?
Yes, 5291 Manhasset Cove has a pool.
Does 5291 Manhasset Cove have accessible units?
No, 5291 Manhasset Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5291 Manhasset Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5291 Manhasset Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 5291 Manhasset Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 5291 Manhasset Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5291 Manhasset Cove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Apartments with PoolsDunwoody Cheap Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Branches

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity