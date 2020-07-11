5291 Manhasset Cove

Amenities

Prime location! Professional photos coming asap and in person showings will not begin until July 21 when current tenant has vacated. Ideally lease shall begin August 1st. This 5 bedroom executive home has lots of charm and many modern upgrades. Crown moulding and hardwood floors throughout. Open plan kitchen, dining and family room. New SS appliances, tile floor, and hardwood cabinets; granite top island. Kitchen looks into a casual dining area and family room. Guest suite on main with full bathroom. Office/study room and separate living room. 2nd floor w/ Master BR with walk-in BA. All five bedrooms are large; can fit king size beds with plenty of closets and storage space. Basement is partially finished, carpeted, and includes extra storage; could be media room/fitness center/office. Huge deck for grilling/entertaining/morning coffees. Large fenced back yard w/ children's play set. Attached double garage with ample parking space on driveway. Close proximity to Dunwoody's top rated schools, Marta, Dunwoody Village, Perimeter Mall, Restaurants and many swim/tennis communities. Minimum 1 year lease. Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.