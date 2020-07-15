All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 5123 Lakesprings Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
5123 Lakesprings Drive
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:09 AM

5123 Lakesprings Drive

5123 Lakesprings Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5123 Lakesprings Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fully Renovated full of light w Open Floor Plan w 2 Bedrooms on main. Vanderlyn ES & Dunwoody High! Walking distance to Zeben park & Ariel. Large Lot w Gorgeous Fenced Backyard w Patio & Pergola*.New Kitchen w SS Apps 2 dishwashers and 2 sinks.Opens to Great Rm & Living Rm*. Large Master Ste w & Elegant New Bath w Dual Vanities & Lg Shower. Each bedroom has full bathroom and live-in closets.Huge Bonus Rm Expansion w Private entry is Perfect for Media/Play Rm or In-Law Ste. Daylight Basemen,t fresh paint Excellent Move-In Condtn!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 Lakesprings Drive have any available units?
5123 Lakesprings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 5123 Lakesprings Drive have?
Some of 5123 Lakesprings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 Lakesprings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Lakesprings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Lakesprings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5123 Lakesprings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 5123 Lakesprings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5123 Lakesprings Drive offers parking.
Does 5123 Lakesprings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5123 Lakesprings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Lakesprings Drive have a pool?
No, 5123 Lakesprings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5123 Lakesprings Drive have accessible units?
No, 5123 Lakesprings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Lakesprings Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5123 Lakesprings Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5123 Lakesprings Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5123 Lakesprings Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDunwoody 2 Bedroom Apartments
Dunwoody Apartments with PoolsDunwoody Cheap Apartments
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Branches

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College