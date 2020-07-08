Great location and neighborhood with top schools. Hardwoods throughout main level. Updated kitchen and baths. Nice sunroom off of the den. Large fenced backyard. Basement has great rec room and possible shop or workout room. Two car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4979 Springfield Drive have any available units?
4979 Springfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4979 Springfield Drive have?
Some of 4979 Springfield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4979 Springfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4979 Springfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.