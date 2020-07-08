Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
4769 Dunover Cir
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 7
4769 Dunover Cir
4769 Dunover Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
4769 Dunover Circle, Dunwoody, GA 30360
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated home, minutes away from I-285, close to Georgia State Dunwoody Campus and Perimeter Mall, schools are Dunwoody High School, Peachtree Middle School, and Chestnut Elementary School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4769 Dunover Cir have any available units?
4769 Dunover Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dunwoody, GA
.
What amenities does 4769 Dunover Cir have?
Some of 4769 Dunover Cir's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4769 Dunover Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4769 Dunover Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4769 Dunover Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4769 Dunover Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dunwoody
.
Does 4769 Dunover Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4769 Dunover Cir offers parking.
Does 4769 Dunover Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4769 Dunover Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4769 Dunover Cir have a pool?
No, 4769 Dunover Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4769 Dunover Cir have accessible units?
No, 4769 Dunover Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4769 Dunover Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4769 Dunover Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4769 Dunover Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4769 Dunover Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
