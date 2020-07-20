All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

4738 Cypress Cmns

4738 Cypress Commons · No Longer Available
Location

4738 Cypress Commons, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Townhome w/2-Car Garage. Prime location near shopping & restaurants, pool access included. High ceilings and lots of light. Stainless steel appliances and carrera marble countertops. Open floorplan & hardwoods on main. Each spacious bedroom is carpeted and has a walk-in closet and its own bathroom. Washer/dryer included. Pets negotiable w/ non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Deposit due immediately upon application acceptance. Lease must begin within 30 days of application acceptance. No Smokers. No section 8 housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 Cypress Cmns have any available units?
4738 Cypress Cmns doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4738 Cypress Cmns have?
Some of 4738 Cypress Cmns's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 Cypress Cmns currently offering any rent specials?
4738 Cypress Cmns is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 Cypress Cmns pet-friendly?
Yes, 4738 Cypress Cmns is pet friendly.
Does 4738 Cypress Cmns offer parking?
Yes, 4738 Cypress Cmns offers parking.
Does 4738 Cypress Cmns have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4738 Cypress Cmns offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 Cypress Cmns have a pool?
Yes, 4738 Cypress Cmns has a pool.
Does 4738 Cypress Cmns have accessible units?
No, 4738 Cypress Cmns does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 Cypress Cmns have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4738 Cypress Cmns has units with dishwashers.
Does 4738 Cypress Cmns have units with air conditioning?
No, 4738 Cypress Cmns does not have units with air conditioning.
