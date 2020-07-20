4738 Cypress Cmns

Amenities

Gorgeous Townhome w/2-Car Garage. Prime location near shopping & restaurants, pool access included. High ceilings and lots of light. Stainless steel appliances and carrera marble countertops. Open floorplan & hardwoods on main. Each spacious bedroom is carpeted and has a walk-in closet and its own bathroom. Washer/dryer included. Pets negotiable w/ non-refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Deposit due immediately upon application acceptance. Lease must begin within 30 days of application acceptance. No Smokers. No section 8 housing vouchers.