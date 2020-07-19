All apartments in Dunwoody
4714 Dogwood Alley
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM

4714 Dogwood Alley

4714 Dogwood Aly · No Longer Available
Location

4714 Dogwood Aly, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Sought after Perimeter/Dunwoody location! Close to 50 restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, other shopping, Marta & more! 3BR/3.5BA TH at End/Corner of 2nd courtyard across from pool. 2 porches, 2 Car Attached Garage, chef's kitchen w/ rich dark stained cabinets, marble countertops, SS applncs, Frplc & Bookshelves, Open Plan, Lots of Light, Site Finished dark stained HW floors on main lvl, Whole House Surround Sound, 10' ceilings thruout. Easy access to GA400, I-285, hospitals, corp. offices, shopping & dining & more. Gated, State of the Art Security Cameras/Scanners!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Dogwood Alley have any available units?
4714 Dogwood Alley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4714 Dogwood Alley have?
Some of 4714 Dogwood Alley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 Dogwood Alley currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Dogwood Alley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Dogwood Alley pet-friendly?
No, 4714 Dogwood Alley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4714 Dogwood Alley offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Dogwood Alley offers parking.
Does 4714 Dogwood Alley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4714 Dogwood Alley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Dogwood Alley have a pool?
Yes, 4714 Dogwood Alley has a pool.
Does 4714 Dogwood Alley have accessible units?
No, 4714 Dogwood Alley does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Dogwood Alley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4714 Dogwood Alley has units with dishwashers.
Does 4714 Dogwood Alley have units with air conditioning?
No, 4714 Dogwood Alley does not have units with air conditioning.
