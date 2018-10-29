All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 4504 Orleans Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
4504 Orleans Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:40 AM

4504 Orleans Dr

4504 Orleans Drive · (678) 575-2258
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4504 Orleans Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Solid, brick traditional home in convenient Dunwoody neighborhood, providing easy access to Perimeter Center/Ashford Dunwoody area, Northside Hospital, I-285 and GA-400. Large fireside family room, separate living & dining rooms, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, half bath & screened porch on main level. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms + 2 baths. Hardwood floors throughout! Full daylight basement for additional storage, playroom or workshop. 2-car attached carport. Large half acre lot with patio, private backyard. Rent includes yard maintenance (mow/trim/blow).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Orleans Dr have any available units?
4504 Orleans Dr has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4504 Orleans Dr have?
Some of 4504 Orleans Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Orleans Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Orleans Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Orleans Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4504 Orleans Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4504 Orleans Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Orleans Dr does offer parking.
Does 4504 Orleans Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Orleans Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Orleans Dr have a pool?
No, 4504 Orleans Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Orleans Dr have accessible units?
No, 4504 Orleans Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Orleans Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 Orleans Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 Orleans Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 Orleans Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4504 Orleans Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Cheap PlacesDunwoody Pet Friendly Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity