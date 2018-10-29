4504 Orleans Dr

Amenities
Solid, brick traditional home in convenient Dunwoody neighborhood, providing easy access to Perimeter Center/Ashford Dunwoody area, Northside Hospital, I-285 and GA-400. Large fireside family room, separate living & dining rooms, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, half bath & screened porch on main level. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms + 2 baths. Hardwood floors throughout! Full daylight basement for additional storage, playroom or workshop. 2-car attached carport. Large half acre lot with patio, private backyard. Rent includes yard maintenance (mow/trim/blow).