Dunwoody, GA
4430 Tilly mill rd
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM
4430 Tilly mill rd
4430 Tilly Mill Road
No Longer Available
Location
4430 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Townhome - Property Id: 57141
basement
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57141
Property Id 57141
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5892715)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4430 Tilly mill rd have any available units?
4430 Tilly mill rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dunwoody, GA
.
What amenities does 4430 Tilly mill rd have?
Some of 4430 Tilly mill rd's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and some paid utils.
Amenities section
.
Is 4430 Tilly mill rd currently offering any rent specials?
4430 Tilly mill rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 Tilly mill rd pet-friendly?
No, 4430 Tilly mill rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dunwoody
.
Does 4430 Tilly mill rd offer parking?
No, 4430 Tilly mill rd does not offer parking.
Does 4430 Tilly mill rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4430 Tilly mill rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 Tilly mill rd have a pool?
No, 4430 Tilly mill rd does not have a pool.
Does 4430 Tilly mill rd have accessible units?
No, 4430 Tilly mill rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 Tilly mill rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4430 Tilly mill rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4430 Tilly mill rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4430 Tilly mill rd does not have units with air conditioning.
