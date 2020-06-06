All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:26 PM

4422 Chowning Way

4422 Chowning Way · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Chowning Way, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
courtyard
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Great move-in ready unit. Nice and bright interior. Spacious living area. Large master bedroom. Nice and private rear courtyard. Super Dunwoody location. Swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Chowning Way have any available units?
4422 Chowning Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4422 Chowning Way have?
Some of 4422 Chowning Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 Chowning Way currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Chowning Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Chowning Way pet-friendly?
No, 4422 Chowning Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4422 Chowning Way offer parking?
No, 4422 Chowning Way does not offer parking.
Does 4422 Chowning Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Chowning Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Chowning Way have a pool?
Yes, 4422 Chowning Way has a pool.
Does 4422 Chowning Way have accessible units?
No, 4422 Chowning Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Chowning Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 Chowning Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4422 Chowning Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4422 Chowning Way does not have units with air conditioning.

