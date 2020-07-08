All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 4304 Walsh Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
4304 Walsh Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4304 Walsh Dr

4304 Walsh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4304 Walsh Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM AND 3.5 Bathroom Luxury Townhome in the heart of Dunwoody. Right off I-285. Easy access to I-85, 400, 141, perimeter area, and Buckhead. Located in a Private gated neighborhood, Prime location within a top-rated school district. The Adderly floor plan's stunning design features large great room with fireplace. Kitchen features Bosh appl package, large Island & Pantry. Spacious Dining room & Deck. Oversized master Suite w/ Walk-in Closet and large double vaninty . Walk-in Laundry room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Walsh Dr have any available units?
4304 Walsh Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4304 Walsh Dr have?
Some of 4304 Walsh Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Walsh Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Walsh Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Walsh Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Walsh Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4304 Walsh Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Walsh Dr offers parking.
Does 4304 Walsh Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 Walsh Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Walsh Dr have a pool?
No, 4304 Walsh Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4304 Walsh Dr have accessible units?
No, 4304 Walsh Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Walsh Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Walsh Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 Walsh Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4304 Walsh Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Cheap PlacesDunwoody Pet Friendly Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College