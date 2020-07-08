4304 Walsh Dr

Amenities

BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM AND 3.5 Bathroom Luxury Townhome in the heart of Dunwoody. Right off I-285. Easy access to I-85, 400, 141, perimeter area, and Buckhead. Located in a Private gated neighborhood, Prime location within a top-rated school district. The Adderly floor plan's stunning design features large great room with fireplace. Kitchen features Bosh appl package, large Island & Pantry. Spacious Dining room & Deck. Oversized master Suite w/ Walk-in Closet and large double vaninty . Walk-in Laundry room.