4198 Wisconsin Dr

Amenities
Spacious & luxury End-Unit Townhome tucked away in a quiet gated community in Dunwoody. This home is a rare gem nestled in a convenient location near I-85, I-285, 400, 141, Perimeter, Buckhead, restaurants, retails, MARTA, Dunwoody Nature Ctr & more! Home features Builder Model Home's high-end upgrades w open concept, hardwood floor, walk in storage closets, 3 Master Suites, stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, large kitchen island, wine cooler, bidet in all bathrooms & spacious deck overlooking private backyard. * ONE YEAR LEASE ONLY & NO PETS *