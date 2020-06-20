All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:57 PM

4198 Wisconsin Dr

4198 Wisconsin Drive · (404) 867-8546
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4198 Wisconsin Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious & luxury End-Unit Townhome tucked away in a quiet gated community in Dunwoody. This home is a rare gem nestled in a convenient location near I-85, I-285, 400, 141, Perimeter, Buckhead, restaurants, retails, MARTA, Dunwoody Nature Ctr & more! Home features Builder Model Home's high-end upgrades w open concept, hardwood floor, walk in storage closets, 3 Master Suites, stainless steel appliances, washer dryer, large kitchen island, wine cooler, bidet in all bathrooms & spacious deck overlooking private backyard. * ONE YEAR LEASE ONLY & NO PETS *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4198 Wisconsin Dr have any available units?
4198 Wisconsin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4198 Wisconsin Dr have?
Some of 4198 Wisconsin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4198 Wisconsin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4198 Wisconsin Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4198 Wisconsin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4198 Wisconsin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 4198 Wisconsin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4198 Wisconsin Dr does offer parking.
Does 4198 Wisconsin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4198 Wisconsin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4198 Wisconsin Dr have a pool?
No, 4198 Wisconsin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4198 Wisconsin Dr have accessible units?
No, 4198 Wisconsin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4198 Wisconsin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4198 Wisconsin Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4198 Wisconsin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4198 Wisconsin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
