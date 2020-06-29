2552 Chestnut Lndg

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious home in gated community w/ fenced yard & hardwood floors throughout. Fully-equipped kitchen w/stainless appliances, pantry & breakfast bar opens to breakfast area & family room w/ fireplace. Separate formal dining rm. 1/2 bath on main. 3BR, 2 BA's upstairs. Master features double vanity, separate tub & shower and double walk-in closets. Finished terrace level w/full bathroom, bedroom & bonus room. Laundry room includes washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities and must hire a professional landscaper. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers. Pets negotiable with pet fee.