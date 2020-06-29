All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 2552 Chestnut Lndg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
2552 Chestnut Lndg
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:00 AM

2552 Chestnut Lndg

2552 Chestnut Landing · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2552 Chestnut Landing, Dunwoody, GA 30360

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious home in gated community w/ fenced yard & hardwood floors throughout. Fully-equipped kitchen w/stainless appliances, pantry & breakfast bar opens to breakfast area & family room w/ fireplace. Separate formal dining rm. 1/2 bath on main. 3BR, 2 BA's upstairs. Master features double vanity, separate tub & shower and double walk-in closets. Finished terrace level w/full bathroom, bedroom & bonus room. Laundry room includes washer/dryer. Tenant pays all utilities and must hire a professional landscaper. No Smoking. No Housing Vouchers. Pets negotiable with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 Chestnut Lndg have any available units?
2552 Chestnut Lndg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 2552 Chestnut Lndg have?
Some of 2552 Chestnut Lndg's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 Chestnut Lndg currently offering any rent specials?
2552 Chestnut Lndg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 Chestnut Lndg pet-friendly?
Yes, 2552 Chestnut Lndg is pet friendly.
Does 2552 Chestnut Lndg offer parking?
Yes, 2552 Chestnut Lndg offers parking.
Does 2552 Chestnut Lndg have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2552 Chestnut Lndg offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 Chestnut Lndg have a pool?
No, 2552 Chestnut Lndg does not have a pool.
Does 2552 Chestnut Lndg have accessible units?
No, 2552 Chestnut Lndg does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 Chestnut Lndg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2552 Chestnut Lndg has units with dishwashers.
Does 2552 Chestnut Lndg have units with air conditioning?
No, 2552 Chestnut Lndg does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Cheap PlacesDunwoody Pet Friendly Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College