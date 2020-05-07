2441 Fontainebleau Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Dunwoody ranch home - all living space on one level. Home features newly refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, separate dining room, skylights, entrance foyer, fireplace in living room, mud room, laundry room, two car attached garage with automatic garage door opener. Excellent schools. Available immediately. Sorry no section 8. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent for a well qualified applicant, 12 month lease. Available for immediate move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.