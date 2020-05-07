All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

2420 Leisure Lake Drive

2420 Leisure Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Leisure Lake Drive, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. See this home in 3D at bit.ly/3cD2ZID. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Leisure Lake Drive have any available units?
2420 Leisure Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
Is 2420 Leisure Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Leisure Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Leisure Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 Leisure Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2420 Leisure Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 2420 Leisure Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2420 Leisure Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Leisure Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Leisure Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 2420 Leisure Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Leisure Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2420 Leisure Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Leisure Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Leisure Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 Leisure Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 Leisure Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

