Dunwoody, GA
232 Perimeter Walk
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:12 PM

232 Perimeter Walk

232 Perimeter Walk · No Longer Available
Location

232 Perimeter Walk, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Amazing Large Townhome within Walking Distance To Over 50 Restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, movie theaters, train stations and much more. This 3/2.5 Townhome Boasts A Separate Office/Possible 4th Bedroom, Walk-In Closets, Hardwoods, 2 Car Garage, Balcony, Trey Ceilings, Crown Molding, Tons Of Storage Space. Master Suite Has Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanities, And Granite Counter Tops. Kitchen Has Granite Counters and Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Bar, And Separate Breakfast Area. Gated Community With Swimming Pool!High ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Perimeter Walk have any available units?
232 Perimeter Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 232 Perimeter Walk have?
Some of 232 Perimeter Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Perimeter Walk currently offering any rent specials?
232 Perimeter Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Perimeter Walk pet-friendly?
No, 232 Perimeter Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 232 Perimeter Walk offer parking?
Yes, 232 Perimeter Walk offers parking.
Does 232 Perimeter Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Perimeter Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Perimeter Walk have a pool?
Yes, 232 Perimeter Walk has a pool.
Does 232 Perimeter Walk have accessible units?
No, 232 Perimeter Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Perimeter Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Perimeter Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Perimeter Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Perimeter Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

