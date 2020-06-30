232 Perimeter Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Amazing Large Townhome within Walking Distance To Over 50 Restaurants, Target, Perimeter Mall, movie theaters, train stations and much more. This 3/2.5 Townhome Boasts A Separate Office/Possible 4th Bedroom, Walk-In Closets, Hardwoods, 2 Car Garage, Balcony, Trey Ceilings, Crown Molding, Tons Of Storage Space. Master Suite Has Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Vanities, And Granite Counter Tops. Kitchen Has Granite Counters and Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Bar, And Separate Breakfast Area. Gated Community With Swimming Pool!High ceilings.