Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
207 Dunbar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
207 Dunbar Drive
207 Dunbar Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
207 Dunbar Dr, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Working on an application now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 207 Dunbar Drive have any available units?
207 Dunbar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dunwoody, GA
.
What amenities does 207 Dunbar Drive have?
Some of 207 Dunbar Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 207 Dunbar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Dunbar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Dunbar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 207 Dunbar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dunwoody
.
Does 207 Dunbar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 Dunbar Drive offers parking.
Does 207 Dunbar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Dunbar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Dunbar Drive have a pool?
No, 207 Dunbar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 207 Dunbar Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Dunbar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Dunbar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Dunbar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Dunbar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Dunbar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
