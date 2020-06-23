1697 Foxhall Drive

1697 Foxhall Dr, Dunwoody, GA 30346 Perimeter Center
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 4 Story New Town Home in Dunwoody - Property Id: 71314
NEW construction Townhome community in the heart of Dunwoody. The Ellington floor plan's stunning design features large Keeping Room & Deck directly off of the Kitchen. Kitchen features ss appl package & large island. Main floor features large Dining Room & Great Room w/ fireplace. Home offers optional finished BASEMENT w/ ample storage and full bathroom. Home is located directly on the community park. Bedroom level features 2 Master Suites with walk-in closets & large double vanity baths & spacious laundry room. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71314 Property Id 71314
(RLNE4606406)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
