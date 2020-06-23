All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1697 Foxhall Drive

1697 Foxhall Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1697 Foxhall Dr, Dunwoody, GA 30346
Perimeter Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 4 Story New Town Home in Dunwoody - Property Id: 71314

NEW construction Townhome community in the heart of Dunwoody. The Ellington floor plan's stunning design features large Keeping Room & Deck directly off of the Kitchen. Kitchen features ss appl package & large island. Main floor features large Dining Room & Great Room w/ fireplace. Home offers optional finished BASEMENT w/ ample storage and full bathroom. Home is located directly on the community park. Bedroom level features 2 Master Suites with walk-in closets & large double vanity baths & spacious laundry room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71314
Property Id 71314

(RLNE4606406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1697 Foxhall Drive have any available units?
1697 Foxhall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1697 Foxhall Drive have?
Some of 1697 Foxhall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1697 Foxhall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1697 Foxhall Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1697 Foxhall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1697 Foxhall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1697 Foxhall Drive offer parking?
No, 1697 Foxhall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1697 Foxhall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1697 Foxhall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1697 Foxhall Drive have a pool?
No, 1697 Foxhall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1697 Foxhall Drive have accessible units?
No, 1697 Foxhall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1697 Foxhall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1697 Foxhall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1697 Foxhall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1697 Foxhall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
