Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1153 Dunwoody Village Drive

1153 Dunwoody Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1153 Dunwoody Cove, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Dunwoody Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful executive home in a Sought-After Ashworth Gated Community!Spacious Open Floor plan, fireside family room w/stacked stone, coffered ceiling and hardwood floors. Kitchen Features Granite, SS Appliances, D/Ovens, Custom Cherry Cabinetry & Views to the Family Room!Formal Dining Room & Separate Living Room or Home Office! Expansive Master Suite with Trey Ceiling, His/Hers Closets! Spacious Master Bath Features Garden Tub, Double Vanities and Vaulted Ceilings. 2 car garage, Cul-de-sac lot and long driveway allows for plenty of parking. Private, Fenced-In Backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive have any available units?
1153 Dunwoody Village Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive have?
Some of 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Dunwoody Village Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive offers parking.
Does 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive have a pool?
No, 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive have accessible units?
No, 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 Dunwoody Village Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
