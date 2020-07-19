1153 Dunwoody Village Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful executive home in a Sought-After Ashworth Gated Community!Spacious Open Floor plan, fireside family room w/stacked stone, coffered ceiling and hardwood floors. Kitchen Features Granite, SS Appliances, D/Ovens, Custom Cherry Cabinetry & Views to the Family Room!Formal Dining Room & Separate Living Room or Home Office! Expansive Master Suite with Trey Ceiling, His/Hers Closets! Spacious Master Bath Features Garden Tub, Double Vanities and Vaulted Ceilings. 2 car garage, Cul-de-sac lot and long driveway allows for plenty of parking. Private, Fenced-In Backyard!