All apartments in Dunwoody
Find more places like 100 Perimeter Center Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunwoody, GA
/
100 Perimeter Center Pl
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:14 AM

100 Perimeter Center Pl

100 Perimeter Center Pl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunwoody
See all
Perimeter Center
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

100 Perimeter Center Pl NE, Dunwoody, GA 30346
Perimeter Center

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
package receiving
pet friendly
trash valet
valet service
Experience loft life in Dunwoody, Georgia, We have a variety of one and two bedroom furnished apartment/condo homes and expansive lofts. Units feature gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances, islands with granite countertops and generous cabinet space, stylish baths with garden tubs and ceramic tile flooring, and living spaces with floor to ceiling picture windows. Every day feels like a resort-style getaway. Enjoy assorted amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, lush landscaping, a fully equipped sports club with a cardio theater and strength training equipment, and a community pet park. You can also receive laundry service, valet trash removal, valet dry cleaning, 24/7 package acceptance, and a premium coffee bar!

Move in ready!
Corporate Rental Approved
$25 to apply

Conact Shaun 404-449-8943

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Perimeter Center Pl have any available units?
100 Perimeter Center Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 100 Perimeter Center Pl have?
Some of 100 Perimeter Center Pl's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Perimeter Center Pl currently offering any rent specials?
100 Perimeter Center Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Perimeter Center Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Perimeter Center Pl is pet friendly.
Does 100 Perimeter Center Pl offer parking?
Yes, 100 Perimeter Center Pl offers parking.
Does 100 Perimeter Center Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Perimeter Center Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Perimeter Center Pl have a pool?
Yes, 100 Perimeter Center Pl has a pool.
Does 100 Perimeter Center Pl have accessible units?
No, 100 Perimeter Center Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Perimeter Center Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Perimeter Center Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Perimeter Center Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Perimeter Center Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338

Similar Pages

Dunwoody 1 BedroomsDunwoody 2 Bedrooms
Dunwoody Cheap PlacesDunwoody Pet Friendly Places
Dunwoody Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College