100 Perimeter Center Pl

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room package receiving pet friendly trash valet valet service

Experience loft life in Dunwoody, Georgia, We have a variety of one and two bedroom furnished apartment/condo homes and expansive lofts. Units feature gourmet kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances, islands with granite countertops and generous cabinet space, stylish baths with garden tubs and ceramic tile flooring, and living spaces with floor to ceiling picture windows. Every day feels like a resort-style getaway. Enjoy assorted amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, lush landscaping, a fully equipped sports club with a cardio theater and strength training equipment, and a community pet park. You can also receive laundry service, valet trash removal, valet dry cleaning, 24/7 package acceptance, and a premium coffee bar!



Move in ready!

Corporate Rental Approved

$25 to apply



Conact Shaun 404-449-8943