Duluth, GA
The Foundry Duluth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Foundry Duluth

3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd · (678) 203-9835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 67 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Unit 53 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 68 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Unit 26 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Foundry Duluth.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
tennis court

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 and 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $99 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - Up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $115 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Tosa Inu/Ken, American Bandogge, Cane Corso, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boer Boel, Gull Dong, Basenji, Mastiff, Perro de Presa Canario, Fila Brasiliero, Wolf Hybrid, Caucasian Oucharka, Alaskan Malamutes, Kangal, German Shepard, Shepard, Chow, Spitz, Akita, Reptiles, Rabbits and Pot Bellied Pigs
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Foundry Duluth have any available units?
The Foundry Duluth has 12 units available starting at $1,234 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does The Foundry Duluth have?
Some of The Foundry Duluth's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Foundry Duluth currently offering any rent specials?
The Foundry Duluth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Foundry Duluth pet-friendly?
Yes, The Foundry Duluth is pet friendly.
Does The Foundry Duluth offer parking?
Yes, The Foundry Duluth offers parking.
Does The Foundry Duluth have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Foundry Duluth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Foundry Duluth have a pool?
Yes, The Foundry Duluth has a pool.
Does The Foundry Duluth have accessible units?
No, The Foundry Duluth does not have accessible units.
Does The Foundry Duluth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Foundry Duluth has units with dishwashers.
