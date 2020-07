Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table e-payments garage tennis court on-site laundry bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome home to The Estates at Crossroads apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and high ceilings. From the moment you walk through the door, you will feel the comfort, convenience and style that makes Estates at Crossroads home.



Escape from the hustle and bustle of urban life and experience a community that is one of a kind with cutting-edge amenities and meticulously-groomed grounds. Our serene, gated community offers convenience with thoughtful amenities and prestigious location taking the stress out of city life. Relax by our refreshing swimming pool and gather with friends within our expansive clubhouse. The Estates at Crossroads was also designed with your furry friends in mind. We are proud to announce we do not have a dog weight limit and our community offers many outdoor activities with our expansive green space with walking trail. Schedule your personal tour today and start living the lif