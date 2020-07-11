Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park gym playground pool internet access tennis court yoga parking business center hot tub

Welcome home to Promenade at Berkeley Apartments in Duluth, Georgia. Located close to eateries, shopping, and nearby W.P. Jones Memorial Park and public library. Promenade at Berkeley Apartments are located in a tranquil wooded setting that opens to reveal a beautiful exterior renovation that accents all the best that Promenade at Berkeley Apartments has to offer. Relax in your new one bedroom apartment or two bedroom apartment home, surrounded by features that are sure to please. Breakfast bar, ceramic flooring, gourmet cabinetry, walk-in closets, dishwasher, and a washer and dryer in each home. Select units have vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces. Residents of Promenade at Berkeley Apartments enjoy many fine community amenities such as a salt-water pool, yoga room, soccer field, lighted tennis court, clubhouse with wifi, dog park, playground, social activities for residents, and a professional on-site management team. We know your pets are family and that you love them -