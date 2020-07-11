All apartments in Duluth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Promenade at Berkeley

3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd · (678) 785-4215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2027 · Avail. now

$1,013

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 2812 · Avail. now

$1,033

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 2727 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,106

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1413 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 1237 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,183

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Unit 2936 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,204

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1002 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Promenade at Berkeley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
yoga
parking
business center
hot tub
Welcome home to Promenade at Berkeley Apartments in Duluth, Georgia. Located close to eateries, shopping, and nearby W.P. Jones Memorial Park and public library. Promenade at Berkeley Apartments are located in a tranquil wooded setting that opens to reveal a beautiful exterior renovation that accents all the best that Promenade at Berkeley Apartments has to offer. Relax in your new one bedroom apartment or two bedroom apartment home, surrounded by features that are sure to please. Breakfast bar, ceramic flooring, gourmet cabinetry, walk-in closets, dishwasher, and a washer and dryer in each home. Select units have vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces. Residents of Promenade at Berkeley Apartments enjoy many fine community amenities such as a salt-water pool, yoga room, soccer field, lighted tennis court, clubhouse with wifi, dog park, playground, social activities for residents, and a professional on-site management team. We know your pets are family and that you love them -

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 or Full months Rent (Depending On Background/Credit Check)
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Promenade at Berkeley have any available units?
Promenade at Berkeley has 8 units available starting at $1,013 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Promenade at Berkeley have?
Some of Promenade at Berkeley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Promenade at Berkeley currently offering any rent specials?
Promenade at Berkeley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Promenade at Berkeley pet-friendly?
Yes, Promenade at Berkeley is pet friendly.
Does Promenade at Berkeley offer parking?
Yes, Promenade at Berkeley offers parking.
Does Promenade at Berkeley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Promenade at Berkeley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Promenade at Berkeley have a pool?
Yes, Promenade at Berkeley has a pool.
Does Promenade at Berkeley have accessible units?
Yes, Promenade at Berkeley has accessible units.
Does Promenade at Berkeley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Promenade at Berkeley has units with dishwashers.
