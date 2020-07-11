All apartments in Duluth
Find more places like Paramont Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duluth, GA
/
Paramont Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Paramont Apartments

4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW · (678) 257-3324
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Duluth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA 30096

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4242-F · Avail. Sep 10

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 4292-H · Avail. Aug 9

$890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 4294-I · Avail. Sep 10

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4202-G · Avail. Aug 12

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 4295-D · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 4275-G · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paramont Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
Welcome to The Paramont Apartments, offering 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Duluth, Georgia. Our host of desirable features and amenities, include fully equipped kitchens, most with upgraded black appliances and new contemporary lighting. Some of our floor plans offer additional features such as vaulted ceilings, faux wood flooring or wood burning fireplaces. We are a pet friendly community, beautifully situated amongst mature shade trees and manicured lawns..\nWhether you have a young family, are looking forward to retirement or anything in between, The Paramont has a floor plan to meet your needs. With a variety of layouts to choose from, you will surely find what you are looking for from our selection of spacious apartments.\nWelcome additions in any home, you will appreciate our spacious kitchens that open into the dining room for entertaining and large bedrooms with extra closet space. The Paramont Apartments is where you can come home to relax in the comforts of a quiet, secluded community with desirable amenities after the excitement of the Atlanta metropolitan area located just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paramont Apartments have any available units?
Paramont Apartments has 20 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Duluth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Duluth Rent Report.
What amenities does Paramont Apartments have?
Some of Paramont Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paramont Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Paramont Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paramont Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Paramont Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Paramont Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Paramont Apartments offers parking.
Does Paramont Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Paramont Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Paramont Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Paramont Apartments has a pool.
Does Paramont Apartments have accessible units?
No, Paramont Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Paramont Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paramont Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Paramont Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097

Similar Pages

Duluth 1 BedroomsDuluth 2 Bedrooms
Duluth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDuluth Dog Friendly Apartments
Duluth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity