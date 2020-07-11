Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge gym playground 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill dog park internet access internet cafe package receiving

Welcome to The Paramont Apartments, offering 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments in Duluth, Georgia. Our host of desirable features and amenities, include fully equipped kitchens, most with upgraded black appliances and new contemporary lighting. Some of our floor plans offer additional features such as vaulted ceilings, faux wood flooring or wood burning fireplaces. We are a pet friendly community, beautifully situated amongst mature shade trees and manicured lawns..

Whether you have a young family, are looking forward to retirement or anything in between, The Paramont has a floor plan to meet your needs. With a variety of layouts to choose from, you will surely find what you are looking for from our selection of spacious apartments.

Welcome additions in any home, you will appreciate our spacious kitchens that open into the dining room for entertaining and large bedrooms with extra closet space. The Paramont Apartments is where you can come home to relax in the comforts of a quiet, secluded community with desirable amenities after the excitement of the Atlanta metropolitan area located just minutes away.